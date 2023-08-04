Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India thrash China 7-2 in opening match

In the 7th Men’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, India defeated China 7-2 in their opening match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai yesterday, August 3. With the win, India tops the points table based on superior goal difference. In the other matches of the day yesterday, South Korea defeated Japan 2-1 while Malaysia beat Pakistan 3-1. In today’s fixtures, India will take on Japan, South Korea will be playing against Pakistan and China will face Malaysia in the group stage. World No. 4 India are the highest-ranked team in the prestigious 10-day tournament.