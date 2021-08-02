HM Amit Shah launches several development projects in UP

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, the people of Uttar Pradesh have faith in BJP and are always with the party. He said, with the support of the people, BJP won in 2014 and 2019 general elections and 2017 assembly polls in the state. Mr Shah was addressing a public gathering at Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The Home Minster said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the need of the people of Uttar Pradesh and has done a lot for the state. He expressed confidence that in the upcoming state assembly election in 2022, BJP will again lead the Uttar Pradesh with the support of the people. Mr Shah said, several welfare schemes have been started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state and people are being benefited from them. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in the Centre believes in taking care of poor and downtrodden people.

He said, the Union government has made reservation in medical seats for Other Backward Classs and Economically Weaker Section of society. The government is giving free ration during covid-19 pandemic and will continue it till Deepawali. Mr Shah said, Yogi led Uttar Pradesh government is fulfilling the promises made in BJP’s manifesto. He said, all three districts including Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Chandauli have become naxalite-free.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anupriya Patel were also present at the event.

The Union Home Minister launched several development projects in the State. He laid the foundation stone for Vindhyachal Corridor Project and inaugurated a ropeway in Mirzapur. During his visit, he also offered prayers at the Vindhyavasini temple. Mr Shah also offered prayers at Kashi Vishvanath temple in Varanasi.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister laid the foundation stone of Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences, (UPIFS) in Piparsand area at Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Shah said, Uttar Pradesh is making all round development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in the state for maintaining law and order in the state. The Home Minister said, in comparison to 2017, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has entirely transfomed and people now feel safe in the state.

He said, the UPIFS will be helpful in providing assistance to maintain law and order situation and controling crime not only in state but across the country. He said that under the the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National University of Forensic Sciences was established at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He said, the Uttar Pradesh Institute of forensic science is also the outcome of Prime Minister’s vision.

Mr Shah said, BJP government does not believe in casteism, and nepotism but it believes in the development of poor and better law and order situation. The Home Minister said, the Uttar Pradesh government is effectively implementing development and welfare schemes in the state.

He said, Uttar Pradesh is leading the country in the implementation of all 44 schemes of the Central government. He said, the State is at the top spot in the fields of law and order, power, sanitation health, agriculture, employment, electricity, free of cost cooking gas distribution and eradication of corruption.

Mr Shah said, Uttar Pradesh government has managed to successfully control the covid-19 situation in the state.

Mr Shah said, before 2024, half of the states in country will start their own forensic science facilities. He said, an established forensic science mobile centre will be established in every district of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking on the opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Minister said, these people come out only when election approach. He wondered where the opposition leaders were hiding at the time of covid-19 ,flood and other natural calamities. Mr Shah expressed confidence that the BJP government will be back with full majority in Uttar Pradesh after the Assembly Elections.