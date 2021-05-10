Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Bangladesh records lowest COVID 19 daily death toll since March 29
SC sets up 12 member task force to streamline oxygen allocation across India
India welcomes US for relaxing norms of TRIPS agreement
Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as Assam CM

AMN

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Assam today. Mr Sarma was unanimously elected the leader of BJP Legislature Party yesterday. His name was proposed by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The BJP legislature party meeting was held in Guwahati in the presence of central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and Arun Singh. Senior BJP leaders BL Santosh and Baijayant Jay Panda were also present on the occasion. Outgoing Chief Minister Mr Sonowal submitted his resignation letter to Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhawan earlier yesterday.

BJP retained power in the state along with alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL. Dr. Sarma was holding several important portfolios including Health and Finance in the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

Sarma is known to be a dynamic minister and the most influential politician in the North-Eastern region.

Himanta also won the 2006 and 2011 assembly elections from Jalukbari and became a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led government. Being a first-time MLA from 2001 to 2016, Himanta, became a cabinet minister in the government four times.

Himanta is believed to have played a major role in the Congress party’s win in the 2011 assembly elections. In the year 2014, Himanta and CM Tarun Gogoi developed a rift. As a result on July 21, 2014, Himanta resigned from all posts.

SPORTS

Indian hockey team captains promise better showing at the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey Captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul have exuded confidence that t ...

Hockey India mourns the deaths of Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Saturday turned out to be a black day for Indian Hockey as the sport lost two ...

خبرنامہ

اپریل میں 75لاکھ افراد روزگار سے محروم ہوگئے

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں کورونا وائرس کی دوسری لہر کے نتیجے می ...

کووڈ کے معاشی اثرات کو کم کرنے کے لئے آر بی آئی کی جامع حکمت عملی

نمائندہ خصوصیملک میں کووڈ کے بڑھتے معاشی اثرات کو کم کرنے کی ...

دالوں میں خود کفالت کے لئے نئی حکمت عملی

20 لاکھ سے زیادہ بیجوں کے منی کٹس تقسیم کیے جائیں گے جو پچھلے س ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

