Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as Assam CM

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Assam today. Mr Sarma was unanimously elected the leader of BJP Legislature Party yesterday. His name was proposed by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The BJP legislature party meeting was held in Guwahati in the presence of central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and Arun Singh. Senior BJP leaders BL Santosh and Baijayant Jay Panda were also present on the occasion. Outgoing Chief Minister Mr Sonowal submitted his resignation letter to Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhawan earlier yesterday.

BJP retained power in the state along with alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL. Dr. Sarma was holding several important portfolios including Health and Finance in the Sarbananda Sonowal government.

Sarma is known to be a dynamic minister and the most influential politician in the North-Eastern region.

Himanta also won the 2006 and 2011 assembly elections from Jalukbari and became a minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led government. Being a first-time MLA from 2001 to 2016, Himanta, became a cabinet minister in the government four times.

Himanta is believed to have played a major role in the Congress party’s win in the 2011 assembly elections. In the year 2014, Himanta and CM Tarun Gogoi developed a rift. As a result on July 21, 2014, Himanta resigned from all posts.