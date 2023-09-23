इंडियन आवाज़     23 Sep 2023 06:59:46      انڈین آواز

High-speed train to connect Ahmedabad and Sanand in next 6 months: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said a high-speed train will start plying between Ahmedabad and Sanand in the next six months.Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron’s plant here, Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express trains will also halt at Sanand.”

A world class train will start between Ahmedabad to Sanand. The high-speed train will start very soon, in the next six months,” the Railway Minister said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express on September 24.Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT Minister portfolio, said, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to Rs 5 lakh crore in next few years.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to build the future of the country with designed and made in India semiconductors, he said.

