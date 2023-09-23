ICCR to organise 4th Edition of Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival on 28 & 29 Sept in New Delhi

AMN

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will organise the 4th Edition of the Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival on the 28th and the 29th of September in New Delhi. The festival is being organised in association with the Embassies of Colombia, Ecuador, and Chile.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, ICCR President Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the vibrant celebration of culture and art aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Latin America. He said the festival will bring together key stakeholders from India and Latin America to deliberate on the prospects of cultural and educational collaborations.

Director General of ICCR Kumar Tuhin informed that artists from three countries- Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador will participate in the festival. He added that ambassadors, academicians, and other artists are also expected to join the festival.

Our correspondent reports that the Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival serves as a testament to the enduring cultural bonds between India and Latin America, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation of the rich traditions and artistic expressions from both regions.