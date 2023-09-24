इंडियन आवाज़     24 Sep 2023 01:09:10      انڈین آواز

PM lays foundation stone of International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was a law with a comprehensive vision that would strengthen our democracy and fortify women’s representation in Indian legislatures. In an interaction program today with the women of Varanasi, PM Modi said that it was the power of the women of the country that forced those political parties to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam who were earlier opposing it.

The program termed as NARINSHAKTI VANDAN ABHINANDAN KARYAKRAM’ witnessed a gathering of around 5000 women who gave a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister for bringing the women reservation bill.

The Prime Minister visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today and launched a development program of more than rupees 1500 crores. Mr Modi first laid the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium in the Ganjeri area of Varanasi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that his government had linked sports with the career and fitness of the youth and now the mood of the nation is that one who will play will prosper, Jo Khelega, Wahi Khilega. He said that when sports infrastructure is built, it has a positive impact not only on nurturing young sporting talent but also augurs well for the local economy. He said that the central government is focusing on sports infrastructure which will help popularise sports and nurture sporting talent among youngsters.

The modern international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi will be developed in a more than 30-acre area, at a cost of about Rs 450 crores.
A galaxy of stars from Cricket World including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, BCCI president Rojer Binni, and Secretary BCCI Jai Shah were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later reached Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and participated in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. He also inaugurated 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh and distributed prizes to the winners of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Kashi’s all-inclusive nature has attracted people from all over the world who came here to earn knowledge and Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas have been built in this tradition to impart knowledge to children of poor and downtrodden people. He said that Kashi was the land of culture, festivities, music dance, and all forms of arts. He said that Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita would be organized in the future. It will be organized at different levels in rural and urban areas of Kashi. Mr Modi said that the Kashi Sansad Tourist Guide competition will be organized also so that people know more about the rich culture of Kashi.

