Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2020 02:10:22      انڈین آواز

High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporters / NEW DELHI / PATNA

A three member high level central team led by Joint Secretary Health Department Lav Agrawal will visit Bihar tommorow to review Covid-19 situation in the state.

The team comprises National Centre for Disease Control Director Dr S K Singh and AIIMS New Delhi medicine department associate professor Niraj Nischal. Union Minister of State for health and family welfare Ashwani Kumar Choubey said that the centre is keeping an eye on the situation in Bihar and both governments have together initiated all possible steps to contain the Corona pandemic in Bihar.

Mr Choubey said discussion on testing, containment zones and hotspot were held in respect of the state. Meanwhile positive cases of Coronavirus infection mounted to 23,300 with reporting of fresh cases of 1742. Maximum 3216 positive cases reported from Patna followed by 1455 Bhagalpur and 1153 Siwan.

14,997 patients have so far been recovered while 8129 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Recovery rate in Bihar stands at 64 percent. 197 people lost their lives due to Corona.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!