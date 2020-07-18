High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation

Staff Reporters / NEW DELHI / PATNA

A three member high level central team led by Joint Secretary Health Department Lav Agrawal will visit Bihar tommorow to review Covid-19 situation in the state.

The team comprises National Centre for Disease Control Director Dr S K Singh and AIIMS New Delhi medicine department associate professor Niraj Nischal. Union Minister of State for health and family welfare Ashwani Kumar Choubey said that the centre is keeping an eye on the situation in Bihar and both governments have together initiated all possible steps to contain the Corona pandemic in Bihar.

Mr Choubey said discussion on testing, containment zones and hotspot were held in respect of the state. Meanwhile positive cases of Coronavirus infection mounted to 23,300 with reporting of fresh cases of 1742. Maximum 3216 positive cases reported from Patna followed by 1455 Bhagalpur and 1153 Siwan.

14,997 patients have so far been recovered while 8129 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Recovery rate in Bihar stands at 64 percent. 197 people lost their lives due to Corona.