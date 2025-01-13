High-Dose Atropine Slows Myopia in Children, but Concerns over Side Effects: Study

“A secondary analysis of the MOSAIC trial found that 0.05% atropine eye drops were more effective in controlling myopia progression and axial elongation in children despite some participants experiencing blurred vision and photophobia.”

A secondary analysis of the 24-month Myopia Outcome Study of Atropine in Children (MOSAIC) trial revealed that 0.05% atropine eye drops were more effective than placebo in controlling myopia progression and axial elongation in children. The results were published in JAMA Ophthalmology.

The study included 199 children aged 6–16 years with myopia, randomly assigned to two groups. Group 1 received nightly placebo drops for two years, followed by 0.05% atropine eye drops for one year. Group 2 received nightly 0.01% atropine drops for two years, followed by another random assignment to nightly placebo, tapering placebo, or tapering 0.01% atropine for one year.

Children who transitioned from 0.01% atropine to placebo exhibited greater spherical equivalent progression and axial elongation compared to those in the placebo than 0.05% atropine group. However, they experienced less axial elongation than those in the placebo group and the 0.01% atropine group.

Despite adverse events, none of the participants in the placebo group, then 0.05% atropine group, discontinued treatment, with 92% completing the 36-month follow-up and 81% adhering to the treatment regimen.

The study acknowledged limitations, including smaller sample sizes in year three and potential carry-over effects among participants who transitioned from 0.01% atropine to placebo or tapered dosing.

(Source:https://www.medpagetoday.com/ophthalmology/generalophthalmology/113731)