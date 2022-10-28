FreeCurrencyRates.com

High Commissioner Pranay Verma presents his credentials to President Hamid in Dhaka

India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma presented his credentials to President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid in Dhaka on Thursday. During his call on President Hamid following the presentation of credentials, High Commissioner Verma conveyed the warm greetings of the Government and the people of India to the President. Highlighting the great importance attached by India to its relations with Bangladesh, the High Commissioner said that it would be his endeavour to work towards further expanding and strengthening the close and friendly relations that exist between India and Bangladesh. He looked forward to working closely with the Government of Bangladesh to realise the full potential of India-Bangladesh relations.

Briefing media after presentation of credentials, President’s Press Secretary Md. Zainul Abedin said that the President Hamid welcomed the High Commissioner, and said that India is a tested friend of Bangladesh. Thanking the government and people of India for their cooperation in the Great War of Liberation in 1971, President Md. Abdul Hamid said that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India have expanded in various fields since its liberation in 1971. The President expressed hope that the existing relations between the two countries will reach new heights during the tenure of the new High Commissioner of India.

President Abdul Hamid said that in the current context, international cooperation is very important to deal with the situation caused by the global problems, especially the corona pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. He hoped that Bangladesh and India would cooperate with each other in various fields to overcome this situation.

After presenting his credentials, High Commissioner Verma visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi, Dhaka to pay his respects to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

