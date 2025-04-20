Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Heavy snowfall disrupts normal life in Kargil

Apr 20, 2025

In Ladakh, heavy snowfall has severely disrupted normal life in Kargil. The rare late-April snowfall has caused widespread damage to trees, properties, and power infrastructure across the district.

Power supply has been hit in many areas, and the Electric Distribution Division PDD Kargil is working tirelessly to restore services despite the difficult conditions.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning of avalanches and flash floods in vulnerable areas. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel citing the threat of landslides or other possible eventualities.

Additionally, the Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Zanskar roads remain closed for traffic movement due to snow accumulation and safety concerns. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

