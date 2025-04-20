Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace amidst rising tensions

Apr 20, 2025

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and integrity amidst the recent political violence, rumours and provocation to disturbances in connection with the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. 

In an open letter to the public, she accused the BJP and its allies of carrying out disturbances in West Bengal. She also alleged that the BJP is indulging in polarization on the basis of religion. 

Referring to the administrative steps taken by the state government, she warned that nobody will be spared if found guilty. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy snowfall disrupts normal life in Kargil

Apr 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Extends Condolences To Families of Mustafabad Building Collapse Victims, Orders Probe

Apr 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Crime Branch Dismantles Cross-Border Drug Syndicate; Seizes Heroin, Phones, and Cash

Apr 19, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands hit streets in ‘50501’ anti-Trump protests across US

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Red notice sought from Interpol against Hasina, 11 others: Bangladesh Police

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: President Putin offers Easter ceasefire in Ukraine conflict

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace amidst rising tensions

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!