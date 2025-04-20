West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace amidst rising tensions

AMN / KOLKATA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and integrity amidst the recent political violence, rumours and provocation to disturbances in connection with the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.

In an open letter to the public, she accused the BJP and its allies of carrying out disturbances in West Bengal. She also alleged that the BJP is indulging in polarization on the basis of religion.

Referring to the administrative steps taken by the state government, she warned that nobody will be spared if found guilty.