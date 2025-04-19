Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Extends Condolences To Families of Mustafabad Building Collapse Victims, Orders Probe

Apr 20, 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Extends Condolences To Families of Mustafabad Building Collapse Victims, Orders Probe

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic building collapse in the Mustafabad area of the National Capital. In a social media post, Delhi CM said that an investigation into the incident had been ordered and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

She further informed that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Service and other agencies are actively involved in relief and rescue operations.

Mrs. Gupta also mentioned that medical arrangements have been made for the treatment of all the injured. She prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to cope with the irreparable loss

