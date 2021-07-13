India expands mango export footprint to newer countries
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lucknow on July 14
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Nepal SC reinstates Deuba as PM
PMO announces Rs 2 lakhs for lightning victims
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2021 04:23:38      انڈین آواز

Heavy rains cause havoc in parts of China, over 100,000 evacuated

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
@PBSC_Beijing


Heavy rains lash Beijing. Alert issued for rainstorms in northern, central and eastern parts of the country with warning of floods, landslides and mudslides.

Heavy rain in Sichuan province have affected more than 120,000 people and caused damage worth an estimated US$27 million- City of Dazhou evacuates more than 4,600 hit by rising water and landslides as authorities warn things may get worse

WEB DESK

Flooding in southwest China has displaced thousands of people after days of heavy rain and more could be on the way, authorities have warned.

As per official media, across Sichuan province, rainstorms have pushed up water levels in 14 rivers, affecting more than 720,000 residents and causing an estimated US$27 million in damage since Friday.

More than 1 lakh people have been evacuated due to floods and landslides. China has been on high alert since severe floods hit the region in 2020.

“The flood control system in the Yellow River Basin is not yet complete, the dams have weak links, preventing floods on small and medium-sized rivers is difficult, and cadres and the public lack actual flood fighting experience,” Ministry of Water Resources said in a statement on Sunday.

Last year saw the worst flooding in decades, affecting tens of millions of people in dozens of provinces and resulting in at least 86 billion yuan in economic losses.

Authorities have warned that the amount of rainfall this year could be even higher, with the Ministry of Water Resources issuing a call in June for flood prevention efforts and for communities to prepare for heavy rainfall that may persist until August.

Firefighters have been dispatched across the country for evacuation operations, often rescuing people from their homes and rowing them to safety.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Anurag Thakur reviews preparation of Indian team for Tokyo Olympics

Staff Reporter Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Co ...

Dilip Tirkey has great expectations from Indian Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Three time Olympian and former captain Dilip Tirkey is hopeful that Manpreet Singh led ...

“Indian Women hockey team is mentally tougher than before,” Ex Coach Neil Hawgood

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former India Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Neil Hawgood has opined that the curren ...

خبرنامہ

کورونا وائرس کے خلاف لڑائی میں احتیاط کم نہ کریں،حکومت کی اپیل

حکومت نے لوگوں سے پُرزور اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ کورونا وائرس کے خلا ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz