Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR; Highest ever rainfall recorded in 46 years

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of the national capital Delhi today. An orange alert has been issued as the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark , the highest rainfall in 46 years. India Meteorological Department has predicted that thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain will occur over most places of Delhi along with Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Karnal and Manesar.

There was waterlogging in several parts of the capital including Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 after rain. Regretting the inconvenience to passengers, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said, due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt.

DIAL said, their team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved. Many flights were also delayed due to waterlogging. The bad weather has affected flight operations at the airport, with airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet requesting passengers to keep a check on their flight status before arriving at the airport.

I received this as what's app forward. Look at Delhi int'l airport terminal 3 this morning. Is this a design failure? Every year Delhi gets rain and infrastructure is brought to its knees. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/UwDHS9o3S1 — Ankush Maria (@mariaankush) September 11, 2021