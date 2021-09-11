Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Sep 2021 05:28:02      انڈین آواز

Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR; Highest ever rainfall recorded in 46 years

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEWD DESK

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of the national capital Delhi today. An orange alert has been issued as the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark , the highest rainfall in 46 years. India Meteorological Department has predicted that thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain will occur over most places of Delhi along with Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Karnal and Manesar.

There was waterlogging in several parts of the capital including Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 after rain. Regretting the inconvenience to passengers, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said, due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt.

DIAL said, their team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved. Many flights were also delayed due to waterlogging. The bad weather has affected flight operations at the airport, with airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet requesting passengers to keep a check on their flight status before arriving at the airport.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

US Open Tennis: Djokovic defeats Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev

In US Open Tennis, Top seed Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev to set up Summit C ...

Golf: Veer Ahlawat stay put in the lead, Amardeep Malik is a close second

 Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 10 September: Veer Ahlawat carded a sedate one-under 71 but ma ...

Final Test between India, England called off due to Covid-19 fears

AMN The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester has called off due to ...

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz