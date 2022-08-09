FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2022 08:38:08      انڈین آواز

Heavy rain continues to lash many districts in Maharashtra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Maharashtra, heavy rain continues to lash many districts along with capital Mumbai. Twenty two tourists stranded at the Dugarwadi waterfall in Trimbakeshwar at Nashik were rescued by the Disaster Management team safely late last night. However, one feared swept away and the search is on.

In Washim, it is raining heavily since last night and the rivers are flooded. Five villages have been cut off due to water flowing over the bridge on the main Pangri to Amani road in Malegaon. The Public Works Department has installed a danger warning board on this bridge.The villages of Dhanegaon and Sonegaon have been inundated due to cloudburst-like rain in the Dhanegaon forest area of Tumsar taluka of Bhandara district.

Fourteen units of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the state by the administration to deal with the possible flood situation.

Twenty eight districts and 316 villages have been affected due to heavy rainfall in the state since 1st of June. Temporary Shelter Centres have been set up and 14 thousand 480 citizens have been shifted to safer places. In all, 118 people lost their lives while 231 animals were killed due to heavy rains. Forty four houses have been completely damaged and two thousand 86 houses have been partially damaged in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG Men Hockey : Australia demolish India’s Gold dream with 7-0 thrashing

 Harpal Singh Bedi Blake Govers (9'), Nathan Ephraums (14', 42'), Jacob Anderson (22', 27'), Tom Wickham ( ...

Chess Olympiad;  India A in sole lead in women’s section, India B hold table-toppers Uzbekistan to a 2-2 draw

Harpal Singh BediKoneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored victories as India A  beat  Kazakhst ...

Viswanathan Anand expresses happiness for being elected as WCF Vice President

AMN Indian Grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand expressed happiness at being el ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart