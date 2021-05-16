Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
16 May 2021

Health Ministry issues SOP on COVID-19 Management in Peri-urban, Rural & Tribal areas

Published On:

WEB DESK

Union Health Ministry has issued Standard operating procedure on COVID-19 Containment and Management in Peri-urban, Rural and Tribal areas.

The Ministry said, a large number of cases of Covid 19 is reported in urban areas.

However, a gradual increase is now being seen in peri-urban, rural and tribal areas as well.

In view of this there is a need to enable communities, strengthen primary level healthcare infrastructure at all levels to intensify COVID-19 response in these areas.

Health Ministry said, nearly 80 to 85 per cent COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and or mildly symptomatic.

These patients do not require hospitalization and may be managed at home or in Covid care isolation facilities.

The monitoring of oxygen saturation is important for monitoring of COVID patients.

For this it is desirable for each village to have adequate number of pulse oximeters and thermometers.

The Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition committee, VHSNC should mobilize resources to make provisions for these equipment.

A system of providing the pulse oximeters and thermometers to families with a confirmed case of COVID should be developed through ASHA, Anganwadi workers and village-level volunteers.

The Ministry said, home Isolation kit shall be provided, which includes required medicines such as Paracetamol 500 mg, Tablet Ivermectin, cough syrup, multivitamins besides a detailed pamphlet indicating the precautions to be taken and medication details.

The contact details should also be provided to them, in case of any major symptoms or deterioration of health condition.

Patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from onset of symptoms and no fever for three days.

There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over. The Ministry said, Peri-urban and rural areas may plan a minimum of 30-bedded Covid care centers.

The Centres shall offer care for asymptomatic cases with comorbidities or mild cases where home isolation is not feasible. It could admit a COVID suspect or confirmed case.

