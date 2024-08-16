THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Health Ministry Directs Heads of Institutions to File FIRs Within 6 Hours in Cases of Violence Against Doctors

Aug 16, 2024

Union Health Ministry has directed that the Head of Institution will be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours in case of violence against Doctors. Director General of Health Services Atul Goel has written a letter to the head of the central government hospitals and medical colleges in this regard. The direction came in the wake of the recent incident of murder of a doctor in Kolkata and protest by the resident doctors over the issue. In his letter he said that recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in Government Hospitals. A number of Health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either patient or patient’s attendants.

You missed

SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

ISRO launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 from Sriharikota

August 16, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Health Ministry Directs Heads of Institutions to File FIRs Within 6 Hours in Cases of Violence Against Doctors

August 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for banning nuclear testing ‘for good’

August 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand’s Parliament elects Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new Prime Minister

August 16, 2024