Health Ministry advises Maharashtra, MP Kerala to take up immediate measures to check delta plus variants of COVID-19

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra asking them to take up immediate containment measures in the districts where Delta Plus variant has been detected. The variant has been categorized as a Variant of Concern.

The three states have been asked to take up immediate containment measures including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis. They have also been told to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be made.