Health Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates Two Super Specialty Hospitals in Bihar

A HODA IN PATNA

Union Health Minister JP Nadda today inaugurated and dedicated two super specialty government hospitals at Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur in Bihar with a cost of 350 crore rupees and comprising 210 beds each.

Addressing a function at Darbhanga after inauguration Mr. Nadda said health services are undergoing vibrant changes with state of the art technology, infrastructure and medical institutions. He said under the NDA government 88 percent increase has been registered for undergraduate medical seats.

The Union Health Minister said similarly the number of medical colleges have been increased to 731 from 287. He said the Centre is providing help for 157 medical colleges at district levels. Mr. Nadda added that states like Bihar are on the path of becoming the next medical hub of the country. He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his vision.

Mr. Nadda said, in Bihar the number of Medical Colleges has reached 35 as districts like Siwan, Samastipur, Purnea, Saran are getting medical colleges.

On the concluding day of his two day Bihar visit, Mr. Nadda reviewed the construction work of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) which is being developed as the world’s second biggest government hospital.

Mr. Nadda also visited the site of AIIMS, Darbhanga at Shobhan-Ekmi bypass and instructed officials to speed up the work.