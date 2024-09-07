UP: Vice President Dhankhar inaugurates Sainik school at Gorakhpur

AMN / GORAKHPUR

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today inaugurated a Sainik school here in the presence of chief minister Yogi and other civil and military officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President said that education is the medium that brings changes and eradicates the evils and bad practices from society.

He said that he is delighted to come to Gorakhpur Sainik School, as he himself is an alumni of Sainik School Chittaurgarh. Praising the infrastructure of the newly built school, the Vice President said that this Sainik School has one of the best facilities and infrastructure, setting an example for other Sainik schools and military schools in the country.

He asked students not to fear failure, as it is the beginning of success. He said that today’s India is a changed country, and the government has taken many bold decisions, like the abolition of Article 370 from Kashmir. He further added that India’s lively democracy cannot be compared with the neighbouring country. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said in his address that Gorakhpur is the centre of education and health facilities for the population of around three crores living in adjoining Nepal, western Bihar, and the Poorvanchal region. Gorakhpur is giving a new identity to the development of eastern Uttar Pradesh in various fields, and it is a dream destination now. This Sainik School will also play an important role in the educational scenario of the region.

The Gorakhpur Sainik School is the first Sainik School in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the second Sainik School run by the Uttar Pradesh Sainik School Society. This is the fifth Sainik school in Uttar Pradesh, out of which three are in Jhansi, Amethi, and Mainpuri, which are run by the Defence Ministry. The fourth and first Sainik School in the country, which is in Lucknow, is run by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Vice President, along with his wife, visited Gorakhdham temple in the city also. Later, the Vice President will preside as the chief guest at a two-day national seminar on ‘Rishi Tradition in Modern Life’ organised at Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang State University at Chitrakoot.