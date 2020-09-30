Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi

WEB DESK

Condemning the death of the gang-rape victim of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi today released a video and took a dig at the UP government.

She said that not handing over the girl’s body to the family is a sin.

Sonia Gandhi said, “Today crores of people of the country are sad and angry. The humiliation that Hathras carried with the girl is a stigma on our society. I want to ask if it is a crime to be a girl. Is it a crime to be a poor girl? What was the UP government doing? The victim’s family’s demand for justice was not heard for weeks. An attempt was made to suppress the whole matter.

She said, “The girl was not given the right treatment in time. Today a daughter left us. Hathras Nirbhaya not died but killed by a ruthless government, administration. She was not heard when he was alive. After her death, she did not even get a decent last rites. This is a grave sin”.

Sonia Gandhi said, “The girl’s body was cremated by force. Even after death, a person has dignity. Our Hinduism also says the same. But the girl was cremated by the power of the police. What kind of justice is this? Do you think you will do anything and the country will keep watching. off course not. The country will speak against your injustice.

She said, “I on behalf of the Congress demand justice for the victim family of Hathras.

India is everybody’s country. Here everyone has the right to live a life of dignity. The constitution has given us this right. We will not let BJP break the Constitution and the country. “