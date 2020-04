WEB DESK

A handful of priests celebrated Easter today at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

The church which had not been closed over Easter for at least a century, has been shuttered to worshipers along with all cultural sites to curb the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

A few devotees had gathered at the church’s inner courtyard, including one man in an immaculate white gown who had prayed in front of the closed door.

Israel has reported nearly 11,000 cases of COVID-19.