Corona Summary April 13

More than 112,000 people have died while 415,000 have recovered

Some 1.8 million cases have been confirmed globally, according to Johns Hopkins University

A further 737 people have died with coronavirus in UK hospitals, taking the total recorded death toll to 10,612

Health Secretary Matt Hancock calls it a sombre day and says future of virus is unknowable

UK PM Boris Johnson is discharged from hospital after being in intensive care with Covid-19

Christians are celebrating Easter, despite lockdowns that have left hundreds of millions confined to their homes

Pope Francis broadcasts Easter Sunday Mass online from empty St Peter’s Basilica

Italy records its lowest daily death toll in more than three weeks