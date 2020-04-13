Global death toll due to novel Coronavirus crosses 1 lakh 9 thousand



AMN



The worldwide number of deaths from the novel Coronavirus pandemic crossed to 1 lakh 9 thousand today, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

More than 17 lakh 80 thousand since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 359,200 are now considered recovered.

The United States, which recorded its first death in late February, has registered the most deaths in the world with over 20 thousand 600 casualties and the infections beyond 5 lakh 30 thousand. Italy is the second worst-hit country with 19,468 deaths followed by Spain with 16,972.