UAE offers to fly stranded Indians and other nationals wishing repatriation, if they test negative for COVID-19

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation had sent out a note verbale in this regard to all the embassies in the UAE.

UAE’s Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna yesterday said that the UAE has offered to test those who want to be evacuated. He added that those who test positive for COVID-19 will remain in the UAE, where they will be treated.

The Kerala High Court had yesterday sought the central government’s response to a petition seeking a direction to bring back Indians stranded in the UAE in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.