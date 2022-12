AMN

In Gujarat, the two-day session of the newly elected assembly commenced from today. On the first day, protem speaker Yogesh Patel is administering the oath of office and secrecy to all the newly elected MLAs today. Earlier, the senior BJP legislator from Manjalpur seat of Vadodara city Yogesh Patel was administered the oath as Protem Speaker of the Assembly by Governor Acharya Devvrat today morning. The election of the speaker and deputy speaker of the House will be held tomorrow.