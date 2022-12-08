FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2022 02:18:19      انڈین آواز

Gujarat Trends: BJP Leads On 155 Seats, Congress On 18, AAP On 6, Others On 3

Himachal Election Results 2022: Congress is leading on 40 seats

AMN / WEB DESK

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP is all set to retain power in the state for a record 7th time. As per the latest election trends, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading on Ghatlodia seat with 89,844 votes. Congress candidate Amee Yajnik is second bagging 10,807 votes.

Patidar leader and BJP Candidate Hardik Patel is leading in Viramgam seat with 50,539 votes. State Health Minister, Rushikesh Patel, is leading from Visnagar with 39,031 votes. His nearest rival, Congress candidate Kiritbhai Patel bagged 27,701 votes. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani is leading in Bhavnagar West. Forest and Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana is leading in Limbdi Constituency.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is leading on 40 seats (majority mark is 35), and the BJP has won one seat with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur winning in Seraj while the party is leading on 24 seats. Independent candidates are leading in 3 assembly constituencies, official ECI trends showed.

Rivaba Jadeja is now leading on Jamnagar North seat. The Chief Ministerial Candidate of AAP Ishudan Gadhvi is now trailing on Khambhalia seat picking 30,189 votes against his nearest rival of BJP Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera who bagged 38,145 votes.

Celebrations have already begun at the BJP’s state headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar. Party leaders are burning crackers, raising slogans and sharing sweets to celebrate Party’s unprecedented performance in the state. In 2017, BJP won 99 seats while Congress got 77 seats in the 182 members’ assembly. The party has been in power since 1995.

In Himachal Pradesh, as per trends available Congress has won 4 seats and is leading on 32 seats, BJP wins 4 seats and leading on 25 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the first seat has gone to BJP. Party Candidate Rakesh Kumar won the Sunder Nagar seat. He defeated his nearest rival Sohanlal of Congress.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is leading form Seraj Constituency with 37,227 votes. Congress candidate is second bagging 9,755 votes. Other prominent BJP candidates who are leading include Anil Sharma from Mandi who polled 30,204 votes against rival candidate of Congress, Rajat Thakur from Dharmpur, Pawan Kumar Kajal of BJP from Kangra.

The prominent Congress candidates who are leading include Satpal Singh Raizada from Una, Khimi Ram from Banjar, Surendra Singh Thakur from Kullu.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

