Gujarat: Over 57% voting reported in first phase of elections

eci

AMN / WEB DESK

Peaceful polling has been reported the first phase of assembly polls in Gujarat today. Nearly 57 percent of polling has been reported at 5 pm. But this figure is likely to be increased as final data are still awaited. The first phase of polls covered 89 assembly constituencies of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat. A total of 788 candidates including 70 women are in fray in this phase.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union Minister Parsottam Rupala, Darshna ben Jardosh, former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Former Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, BJP’s State President CR Patil, Congress leader Paresh Dhanani exercised their voting rights on Thursday.

Meanwhile all the political parties are putting in all their might to woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the State’s biggest-ever road show at Ahmedabad today ahead of assembly polls. The 50-kilometer-long roadshow which started from Naroda Gam will culminate at Sabarmati today touching 13 assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar.

Huge number of people have gathered on roads to greet Mr. Modi in Ahmedabad. A large number of people stood on balconies and rooftops waiving at Mr Modi. During the roadshow, Mr. Modi is paying floral tributes to the national leaders Sardar Patel, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay among others. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed poll rallies in Vijapur and Kalol and held a massive road in Sanand.

The Congress party also intensified its poll campaign today. Senior Party leaders Mallikarjun Khadge, Sachin Pilot, Jagdish Thakor, Kanaiyya Kumar, Ashok Gehlot addressed rallies at various places in North and Central Gujarat today. AAM Aadmi Chief Arvind Kerjiwal, party leaders Raghav Chaddha, Bhagwant Maan, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh held roadshows at various places in the state.