Gujarat New year of Vikram Samvat 2079 to be celebrated tomorrow

AMN

Gujarati New year of Vikram Samvat 2079 will be celebrated tomorrow. today due to the solar eclipse, Diwali was celebrated yesterday with Narak Chaturdashi (Kali chaudas). and today extra day From urban areas to small villages people enjoyed Diwali with lighting houses and firing crackers.

Rangolis were prepared in the entrance of the house. women were seen busy preparing sweets and namkeens at home . most of the bazaars were crowded till late at night and people did last-minute shopping for clothes,sweets, decorative items, crackers, shoes etc. Traders and business houses performed Chopda Poojan (account book worship) at the places of their business. people did poojan of computers also.

Now the tradition of doing mass chopda poojan in temples like Swaminarayan mandir and jain mandir.

Meanwhile incidences of fire and other Diwali-related accidents were reported and 108 ambulances were seen running since yesterday. there were reports of huge fires from many parts of the state. Today due to sun eclipse most of the temples were kept closed after early morning aarti at 4.15.

Only Shamlaji mandir in Arvalli district was kept opened whole day during eclipse. there is a tradition of doing Mantra Jaap during eclipse time in the mandir. and closed temples will be opened after prakshalan(washing ).

Tomorrow Govardhan pooja and bhai bij (dooj)also will be celebrated. on the New Year day it is a tradition of doing darshanam in temples and starting day with blessing of almighty. After it people will visit the residences of near and dear ones to greet with nutan varshabhinandan -that is happy new year and exchange sweets.

