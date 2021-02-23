Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2021 01:27:05      انڈین آواز

Gujarat has once again become a stronghold of BJP: Amit Shah

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that BJP has won 85 per cent of seats in Municipal Corporation election in Gujarat and the state has once again become a stronghold of the Party.

Speaking to the media, Mr Shah said, Opposition tried to create many types of misconceptions on a range of issues like farmers’ protest and COVID-19. He said, successive poll results have dismantled these misconceptions from Leh-Ladakh to Hyderabad and Gujarat.

Mr Shah said, results of West Bengal elections will also be good. He said, Congress has lost deposits on so many seats and came 3rd and 4th on many others. Mr Shah said, by giving only 44 seats, people have sent a message to Congress leaders to do self-introspection. He said, BJP’s win on over 85 per cent seats is a victory of BJP governments’ functioning and its principles.

SPORTS

3 Indians boxers open their campaign on winning note at 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak Kumar, Naveen Kumar and Jyoti Guli ...

Golf Seasoned M Dharma and local Anshul Patel share lead at Glade One Masters 2021

AMN / Ahmedabad Seasoned M Dharma ( Bengaluru) and Ahmedabad-based rookie Anshul Patel shot scores of three ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

