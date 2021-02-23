Gujarat has once again become a stronghold of BJP: Amit Shah

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that BJP has won 85 per cent of seats in Municipal Corporation election in Gujarat and the state has once again become a stronghold of the Party.

Speaking to the media, Mr Shah said, Opposition tried to create many types of misconceptions on a range of issues like farmers’ protest and COVID-19. He said, successive poll results have dismantled these misconceptions from Leh-Ladakh to Hyderabad and Gujarat.

Mr Shah said, results of West Bengal elections will also be good. He said, Congress has lost deposits on so many seats and came 3rd and 4th on many others. Mr Shah said, by giving only 44 seats, people have sent a message to Congress leaders to do self-introspection. He said, BJP’s win on over 85 per cent seats is a victory of BJP governments’ functioning and its principles.