25 Aug 2021 02:36:02

Gujarat government issues Corona guidelines for Janmashtami and Ganesh Utsav

AMN

Gujarat government has issued guidelines for Janmashtami and Ganesh Utsav celebrations, announcing certain relaxations from coronavirus-induced restrictions. State government announced relaxation in night curfew time in eight cities for Janmashtami and Ganesh festival. The cities are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the state’s core committee on the COVID-19 pandemic situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, night curfew will be implemented from 1 am on August 30 in eight major cities of the state instead of the usual 11 pm.

State government also said that not more than 200 visitors will be allowed at temple premises and traditional Janmashtami processions will be allowed with a limited number of participants on August 30.

For Ganesh Utsav celebrations, night curfew will be in force from 12 midnight during September 9 to 19.

A four-feet Ganesha statue can be installed in public pandals while two-feet tall idols will be allowed in houses.

It further said that only ‘aarti’ and distribution of prasad will be allowed at pandals and no other religious or cultural programs will be permitted.

Social distancing norms will have to be followed both at Janmashtami and Ganesh celebration venues, and devotees will have to move in circles for darshan to ensure a distance of two feet with the total number of participants at any given moment not exceeding 200.

On immersion days, not more than 15 people will be allowed in a vehicle carrying idols to water bodies, said the release.

