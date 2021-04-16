Govt to take decisions on usage of foreign COVID vaccines within 3-days

India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
AMN / WEB DESK

India Central Drug Regulator, DCGI will now take decisions on usage of foreign COVID vaccines in the country within three days of their application. The Centre informed this along with issuing regulatory pathway for emergency use authorisation of COVID-19 Vaccines approved by US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan are listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing.

The Government had earlier on Tuesday approved a significant fast tracking system for quicker access to foreign COVID-19 vaccines. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in its latest regulatory pathway for granting emergency approval to foreign COVID vaccines has said that such applications will be processed and decision will be taken by DCGI within 3 working days from the date of submission of complete application by the applicant company or pharma organisation. However, it added , the permission for Restricted Use in Emergency situations would be granted with the condition that Vaccines will be used in the country as per the guidelines prescribed under National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

The CDSCO has said that the first 100 beneficiaries of such vaccines will be assessed for 7 days for safety outcomes before the vaccine is rolled out for further Vaccination program. It also said that the applicant company shall initiate conduct of post approval bridging clinical trials within 30 days of approval granted to them. The DCGI will review the permission granted for Restricted Use of the Vaccines after receipt of the bridging trial results.

SPORTS

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz