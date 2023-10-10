Govt to spend Rs 3000 crore for promotion of sports in next 5 years, says PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the centre will spend 3,000 crore rupees towards the promotion of sports in the country in the next five years. Interacting with the contingent of Indian athletes in New Delhi this evening, who participated in the Asian Games-2022, the Prime Minister said that modern sports infrastructure is being built for the athletes in every corner of the country. Mr Modi assured that lack of money will never be a hindrance to their efforts.



Mr Modi mentioned that India never lacked talent and athletes did perform well in the past, but due to many challenges, we lagged behind in terms of medals. Mr Modi elaborated on the modernization and transformative efforts undertaken after 2014. He said, it is India’s effort to provide the athletes with the best training facilities, maximum national and international exposure to athletes, ensure transparency in the selection process and provide maximum opportunity to the talent from the rural areas. He informed that the sports budget has been enhanced three-fold as compared to 9 years ago. Elaborating on the Target Olympic Podium Scheme- TOPS and and Khelo India schemes, the Prime Minister said that they have proved game changers and more than three thousand athletes are being trained under Khelo India.



Prime Minister Modi said that the outstanding performances of the Indian athletes in the Asian Games 2022 exemplify their true spirit of sportsmanship. He added that it is the best-ever performance by India during the Asian Games and India’s medal tally in this recent Asian Games is a testimony to its success. The Prime Minister said, the athletes have created history.



Prime Minister Modi said that these athletes have paved the way for generations of athletes to come and their performance in the Asian Games will boost the confidence of our athletes in the Olympics.



Appreciating the performance of women athletes in the Asian Games, Mr Modi said that the ‘Nari Shakti’ of India has displayed exemplary performance, showcasing the capabilities of the country’s women as more than half of the total medals won in this Games belong to the country’s female athletes and it was the women’s cricket team that began the string of successes. Terming it the spirit and power of New India, the Prime Minister underlined that the new India never stops quitting until the final whistle blows and the winners are decided and the new India attempts to give its best every time.



The Prime Minister expressed happiness about the presence of younger athletes among the medal winners and this is the sign of a sporting nation.

On the occasion, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur thanked the Indian athletes who brought glory to the country by winning medals in the Asian Games in China.