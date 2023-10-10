England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs in league stage match of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in Dharmasala on Tuesday.
Chasing a target of 365 runs, Bangladesh were all out at 227 runs in 48.2 overs.
Earlier, put into bat, England scored 364 runs for 9 wickets in stipulated 50 overs.
Malan top-scored for the team with 140 runs, Root scored 82 runs to take England past 350-run mark in the match. For Bangladesh Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam were the pick of the bowlers, bagging 4 and 3 wickets each respectively.
ICC World Cup: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs in league stage match at Dharamsala
England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs in league stage match of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in Dharmasala on Tuesday.