Govt to ensure Zero load shedding during summer season: Power Minister

By Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the electricity demand in the upcoming summer season is met. Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh held a series of meetings in this regard, emphasizing the need for ensuring Zero load shedding during the summer season.

In a meeting here today, the Minister reviewed the power capacity status of all thermal power plants experiencing partial outages, with the aim of ensuring maximum availability of thermal capacity on bar. It was informed that the quantum of capacity under partial outages has come down and measures have been suggested in order to further reduce them. The Minister also held a meeting today with generation companies and reviewed the status of 5.2 GW of non-operational thermal capacity.

For the upcoming summer season, the Indian Meteorological Department has projected higher-than-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across the country, except over some isolated areas of Northwest, Northeast, Central and Peninsular India. The electricity demand would also be higher than in previous years.

