Govt to ensure that Javadekar hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar today hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In a series of tweets, Mr. Javadekar said, India has the least average cases, active cases and mortality rate compared with the US, Europe and Brazil. He said, Rahul Gandhi has insulted the people of India and brave corona warriors by making fun of candle lights.

The Minister said, Shaheen Bagh and riots, losing Jyotiraditya and Madhya Pradesh, instigating migrant labourers, 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress, defending China and Congress on virtual collapse in Rajasthan are some of the important achievements of the Congress party in the last six months.