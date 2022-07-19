FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt takes several measures to address issue of inflation: FM Sitharaman in RS

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has taken several supply-side measures to address the issue of inflation in recent months. It is also regularly monitoring the price situation of major essential commodities and taking corrective action from time to time. This was stated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Talking about the measures, the Finance Minister said, the Central Government has directed the leading edible oil associations to ensure a reduction in the MRP of edible oils by 15 rupees. She said, excise duty was reduced on petrol and diesel. She said, a buffer stock of onion and pulses has been maintained for price stabilization.

