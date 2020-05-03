Govt sets up control room to resolve complaints and issues of drivers and transporters

AMN

The Home Ministry control room will be utilised for resolving complaints and issues of drivers and transporters on passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter state movement during the extended lockdown period.

The officers of Road Transport and Highways Ministry are also being deputed in the control room to assist in complaint and grievance resolution.

Drivers and transporters can use the Home Ministry Control Room Number – 1930 to lodge any complaint pertaining to the lockdown. In addition, NHAI helpline number 1033 is also available for National Highway related grievances.