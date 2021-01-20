Govt ready to put on hold implementation of farm laws, farmers to discuss proposal

10th round of talks between government and farmers’ unions concludes

Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI

The government has said that it is ready to put on hold the implementation of three farm laws for one or one and half years.

The government has also proposed submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court of suspending the agriculture laws for a mutually-agreed period and creating a committee to look into farmers’ pending demands.

Farmer unions said they want a repeal of the new laws, but would still discuss this proposal on Thursday.

The next meeting has been scheduled on January 22, at 12 noon.

The tenth round of talks between the Central Government and farmers’ unions was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash and representatives of various farmers’ unions.

The next round of talks between the Central Government and farmers’ unions will be held on the 22nd of January. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that during discussions, the government has said that it is ready to put on hold the implementation of three farm laws for one or one and half years.

Mr Tomar expressed happiness that the farmers’ unions have taken this very seriously and added that they would consider this proposal tomorrow and convey their decision on the proposed meeting on 22nd January. He said that talks are progressing in the right direction and there is a possibility of finding a solution on the issues concerning farmers during the next round of meeting.