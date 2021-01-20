World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2021 11:08:28      انڈین آواز

Govt ready to put on hold implementation of farm laws, farmers to discuss proposal

10th round of talks between government and farmers’ unions concludes

Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI

The government has said that it is ready to put on hold the implementation of three farm laws for one or one and half years.

The government has also proposed submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court of suspending the agriculture laws for a mutually-agreed period and creating a committee to look into farmers’ pending demands.

Farmer unions said they want a repeal of the new laws, but would still discuss this proposal on Thursday.

The next meeting has been scheduled on January 22, at 12 noon.

The tenth round of talks between the Central Government and farmers’ unions was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash and representatives of various farmers’ unions.

The next round of talks between the Central Government and farmers’ unions will be held on the 22nd of January. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that during discussions, the government has said that it is ready to put on hold the implementation of three farm laws for one or one and half years.

Mr Tomar expressed happiness that the farmers’ unions have taken this very seriously and added that they would consider this proposal tomorrow and convey their decision on the proposed meeting on 22nd January. He said that talks are progressing in the right direction and there is a possibility of finding a solution on the issues concerning farmers during the next round of meeting.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

