Govt ready for meaningful discussions during Monsoon Session: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that government is ready for meaningful discussions and to answer all questions during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Talking to reporters, ahead of Monsoon Session, Mr Modi urged all MPs and political parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the houses.

Mr Modi also appealed to all to cooperate in following all COVID protocols. The Prime Minister urged floor leaders to take out some time tomorrow evening. He said, he would like to give them all detailed information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.