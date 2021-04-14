India fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign COVID19 vaccines
Govt rules out any shortage of Covid19 vaccine in India
15 Days strict restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, CM says he will not term it lockdown
Norway raises alarm over unhindered exploitation of dual use technology by Pakistan
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled

Published On:

The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid surge in COVID cases across the country, the government of India today postponed CBSE Board Exams for class 12th and said that exams for class 10th stands cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with the Union Education Minister and other senior officials in New Delhi and reviewed the matter of CBSE Board exams which was scheduled to be held in next month.

The Prime Minister asserted that the wellbeing of the students has to be the top priority for the government.

He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interest of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

Considering the present situation of the Pandemic and school closures and also taking into account the safety and well being of the students the board exams for class 12th have been postponed.

These exams will now be held at later date after reviewing the situation on 1st June of this year.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the board exam for the class 10th would be cancelled and the results would be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

Several states have raised the demand to cancel the Board exams in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

