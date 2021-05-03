1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’
Indonesia records two cases of highly infectious Covid-19 variant
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’

AMN

Government has issued guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI). Minister of Food Processing Industry Narendra Singh Tomar also launched an online portal for the PLISFPI. The Ministry in a statement said, as part of the Prime Minister’s announcement of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Government has approved a new Central Sector Scheme namely PLISFPI for implementation during 2021-22 to 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore.

The aim is to support creation of global food manufacturing champions commensurate with India’s natural resource endowment and support Indian brands of food products in the international markets. The Ministry said, it is inviting applications for availing sales based incentives and grants for undertaking Branding and Marketing activities abroad under the scheme from three categories of Applicants.

In Category- 1, the applicants are large entities who apply for Incentive based on Sales and Investment Criteria. Applicant under this category could undertake Branding and Marketing activities abroad also and apply for grant under the scheme with a common application.

In category-2, Small and Medium Enterprises Applicants manufacturing innovative products who are applying for PLI Incentive based on Sales. In category-3, Applicants who are applying solely for grant for undertaking Branding and Marketing activities abroad.

The Ministry said, details regarding eligibility conditions, minimum investment, selection criteria and scale of incentives care covered in the operational guidelines. The detailed Scheme guidelines are available on Ministry’s Website.

SPORTS

IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19

AMN The IPL Cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore slated for today ha ...

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

