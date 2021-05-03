Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’

AMN

Government has issued guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI). Minister of Food Processing Industry Narendra Singh Tomar also launched an online portal for the PLISFPI. The Ministry in a statement said, as part of the Prime Minister’s announcement of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Government has approved a new Central Sector Scheme namely PLISFPI for implementation during 2021-22 to 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore.

The aim is to support creation of global food manufacturing champions commensurate with India’s natural resource endowment and support Indian brands of food products in the international markets. The Ministry said, it is inviting applications for availing sales based incentives and grants for undertaking Branding and Marketing activities abroad under the scheme from three categories of Applicants.

In Category- 1, the applicants are large entities who apply for Incentive based on Sales and Investment Criteria. Applicant under this category could undertake Branding and Marketing activities abroad also and apply for grant under the scheme with a common application.

In category-2, Small and Medium Enterprises Applicants manufacturing innovative products who are applying for PLI Incentive based on Sales. In category-3, Applicants who are applying solely for grant for undertaking Branding and Marketing activities abroad.

The Ministry said, details regarding eligibility conditions, minimum investment, selection criteria and scale of incentives care covered in the operational guidelines. The detailed Scheme guidelines are available on Ministry’s Website.