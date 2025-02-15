Govt is taking proactive steps to integrate AI into education: President Murmu at BIT Mesra

AMN / RANCHI

The President of India Draupadi Murmu today invoked upon the role of youth in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. President graced the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra as the Chief Guest on the last day of her two-day Ranchi visit.

The President mentioned the achievements of BIT Mesra in her address and said that this institute has been pioneer in technical education in eastern India. She also mentioned that several girl children have showcased their talent in the field of technology through the institute.

Meanwhile emphasizing on promoting innovation in the field of technology, President Murmu said that Artificial Intelligence can help in changing the lives of people. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also addressed the program. He said that in the new India, girls are performing better than boys in the field of education.

After the inaugural session, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the Research and Development Exhibition at the institute premises. It showcased cutting-edge research and innovations by the faculty and students of the institute.

On the 70th Foundation Day of BIT Mesra, distinguished alumni and teachers were also awarded. A Foundation Day souvenir highlighting the rich history of the institute was also released. The President also released the commemorative medal of the institute on its 70th foundation day.

CK Birla, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Vice Chancellor BIT Mesra Professor Dr. Indranil Manna, Registrar Professor Dr. Sandeep Dutta were present on the occasion. Professor Dr. Shraddha Shivani Dean of the Department of International Relations also expressed her views and highlighted the achievements and future aspirations of the institute.