Govt is committed to upliftment of tribal people: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Government is committed to the upliftment of tribal people in the country. He said the budgetary allocation for the tribal communities saw a fivefold increase under the BJP rule.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development projects worth over 5200 crore rupees at Bodeli in Chhota Udepur in Gujarat today which include infrastructure projects worth over 4500 crores under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’.

Mr. Modi said, the Government is ensuring that the poorest of the poor in this country will get all the basic amenities including house, piped water, electricity, and education. He said, the Union Government is focusing on strengthening infrastructure for education and skill development of the youths in tribal regions. Over 14,000 PM Shri schools are being set up in the country to provide good quality education to the students, he added.

The Prime Minister also appreciated various initiatives by the Government of Gujarat including the Vidya Samiksha Kendra to improve the education quality in the country. The Prime Minister said the BJP government in the State has set up over 25,000 new classrooms, five new medical colleges, and two universities in the tribal belt of the State. The Prime Minister stressed skill development as an important aspect in the changing times. He stated that the Government has come up with the Vishwakarma Scheme to strengthen skill development tradition at the ground level. He appealed to all the artisans to take benefit of the scheme.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone of the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’ project which will lead to the establishment of Vidya Samiksha Kendras in all districts and blocks of the State. During the programme, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation multiple development projects including a water supply project in Dahod and a Village Wi-Fi project across 7500 villages across Gujarat.

Later, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhivadan programme to be organised by the State BJP at Vadodara to commend the Union Government for passing the historic Women Reservation Bill in Parliament.