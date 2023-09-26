India is getting new opportunities and markets due to its strong diplomatic efforts: PM

By Bisheshwar Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India was witnessing positive transformations powered by Yuva Shakti. Addressing the G20 University Connect Finale programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi Prime Minister said that India is among the fastest growing economies. ‘

He said from the 10th place, India became fifth largest economy in a very short time. He said, the global trust in India is strong and there is record foreign investment in the country. He also emphasised that the export, manufacturing and service sector is scaling new heights. Mr Modi pointed out that in just five years, 13.5 crore people came out of poverty, transitioning into India’s neo-middle class. He said strides in physical, social and digital infrastructure are ensuring new speed in the development adding that physical infrastructure is seeing an investment of 10 lakh crore rupees.



Giving a recap of the last 30 days, the Prime Minister recalled the successful Chandrayaan mission when the entire world resonated with ‘India is on the moon’. He said, 23 August has become immortal as National Space Day in our country. The Prime Minister added that country’s Solar Mission has also been launched which will traverse a range of 15 lakh kilometres.

He emphasised that in the last 30 days, India’s diplomacy has reached new heights with six countries joining BRICS grouping and African Union joining the G20. Mr. Modi highlighted that in today’s polarised international atmosphere, it is not a small feat to bring so many countries on the same platform as was done in the G20 Summit in New Delhi. He said the unanimous New Delhi Declaration has become headlines all over the world. He said, the Global Biofuels Alliance and India Middle East Europe Corridor were the key takeaways of the Summit. The Prime Minister said commerce and tourism will get a huge boost for centuries due to this economic corridor.



Prime Minister said all this was done in the last 30 days and he met 85 world leaders during this time. He emphasised that when India’s relations flourish with other countries, markets and opportunities increase. He said the youth will be a huge beneficiary of this. He also said that in the last 30 years, many steps have been taken to empower SC and ST communities and the downtrodden. He said PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti to support the artisans and craftspeople of rural and urban areas across the country. He said his government is working towards women-led development, and cited the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed by the Parliament recently.



The Prime Minister stated that India made G20 a people-driven national movement. He praised the participation of youth in the event as more than one lakh students from more than 100 universities participated in the G20 University Connect. The Government took the G20 to five crore students in schools, higher education and skill development institutions. Mr. Modi underlined the criticality of the period for both the nation and the youth. He said clean, clear and stable governance is mandatory for continuing a nation’s development journey. The Prime Minister underlined that if the youth of India are determined, then nothing can stop India from becoming a developed and Atmanirbhar nation by 2047.