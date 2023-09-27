NIA raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and UP to crack Khalistani-gangster nexus

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to crackdown the Khalistani-gangster nexus.

The raids are underway at more than 50 locations across these states. NIA sources said, Khalistani and gangster elements based in other countries are funding overground workers in India through hawala channels for drugs and weapons.

The probe agency received inputs about the Khalistani, ISI, and gangster nexus. Information obtained from gangsters and Khalistanis arrested under the UAPA so far revealed that the Khalistani-gangster nexus is involved in terrorist funding, weapon supply, and conducting anti-national activities from foreign soil.