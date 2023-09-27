इंडियन आवाज़     27 Sep 2023 05:59:23      انڈین آواز

NIA raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and UP to crack Khalistani-gangster nexus

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to crackdown the Khalistani-gangster nexus.

The raids are underway at more than 50 locations across these states. NIA sources said, Khalistani and gangster elements based in other countries are funding overground workers in India through hawala channels for drugs and weapons.

The probe agency received inputs about the Khalistani, ISI, and gangster nexus. Information obtained from gangsters and Khalistanis arrested under the UAPA so far revealed that the Khalistani-gangster nexus is involved in terrorist funding, weapon supply, and conducting anti-national activities from foreign soil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

وحیدہ رحمان کو بھارت کے سب سے بڑے فلمی اعزاز دادا صاحب پھالکے ایوارڈ سے نوازا جائے گا

لیجنڈری اداکارہ وحیدہ رحمان کو اس سال دادا صاحب پھالکے لائف ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart