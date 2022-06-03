FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jun 2022 04:56:01      انڈین آواز

Govt is committed for TB Free India by 2025: Health Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Sudhir KUmar

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the government was striving hard to make India TB free by 2025. Virtually interacting with media in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Mandaviya said, currently there are 20 to 25 lakh TB patients across the country.
He said, a campaign is going to be launched on community support for better treatment and cure for TB patients in few days.

He said, the government is continuously working for eradication of TB but support from society is

required to make the country TB-free and a healthy nation. The Minister said, a drive will be initiated for clearing the pendency of cataract operation which were held up due to Covid crisis and lockdown.

The Union government is implementing an ambitious National Strategic Plan with an aim to end Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. To achieve this goal, a nationwide three-month campaign on community support for TB Patients will be launched in June. The campaign intends to reach out to cooperative societies, NGOs, corporates, elected representatives, political parties, individuals and partners. The mentor will adopt districts, urban wards and blocks.

To become a Nikshay Mitra, the mentor will have to register on www.nikshay.in or www.tbcindia.gov.in

The Nikshay Mitra can choose nutritional, diagnostic, vocational and additional nutritional supplements support. The Nikshay Mitra can choose the duration of support ranging from one year to three years. They can also choose the state, district, block, health facilities. The district TB officer will facilitate the process of become Nikshay Mitra.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart