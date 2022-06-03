Govt is committed for TB Free India by 2025: Health Minister

By Sudhir KUmar

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the government was striving hard to make India TB free by 2025. Virtually interacting with media in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Mandaviya said, currently there are 20 to 25 lakh TB patients across the country.

He said, a campaign is going to be launched on community support for better treatment and cure for TB patients in few days.

He said, the government is continuously working for eradication of TB but support from society is

required to make the country TB-free and a healthy nation. The Minister said, a drive will be initiated for clearing the pendency of cataract operation which were held up due to Covid crisis and lockdown.

The Union government is implementing an ambitious National Strategic Plan with an aim to end Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. To achieve this goal, a nationwide three-month campaign on community support for TB Patients will be launched in June. The campaign intends to reach out to cooperative societies, NGOs, corporates, elected representatives, political parties, individuals and partners. The mentor will adopt districts, urban wards and blocks.

To become a Nikshay Mitra, the mentor will have to register on www.nikshay.in or www.tbcindia.gov.in

The Nikshay Mitra can choose nutritional, diagnostic, vocational and additional nutritional supplements support. The Nikshay Mitra can choose the duration of support ranging from one year to three years. They can also choose the state, district, block, health facilities. The district TB officer will facilitate the process of become Nikshay Mitra.