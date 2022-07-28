FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt invites proposals to develop vaccines and diagnostic kits for monkeypox

Staff Reporter

Union Government has invited proposals from pharma companies to develop vaccines and diagnostic kits to counter Monkeypox in public-private partnership mode. The Centre has invited EoI from the experienced vaccine manufacturers, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for joint collaboration in developing of vaccine candidate against monkeypox and development of diagnostic kits for diagnosis of this infection. The last date for submission of EOI is August 10.

Earlier yesterday, several pharma companies initiated a discussion with the government over the potential vaccine against the disease.

Four cases of Monkeypox have been reported in India so far. While one case has been reported in Delhi, three have been found in Kerala. Niti Aayog Member VK Paul has said that India is fully prepared to tackle the disease and that there is no need to panic.

World Health Organization, last week, declared Monkeypox a global health emergency. Dr Poonam Khetrapal Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia noted that those countries, which did not have any cases of the disease are now reporting Monkeypox cases.

