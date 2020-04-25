Govt intensifies community surveillance at district levels to check spread of COVID19

AMN / NEW DELHI

Director of National Centre for Disease Control said, a robust COVID-19 Surveillance System is closely monitoring over 9 lakh possibly infected people across the country. He said, the sample is taken if symptoms start showing.

The NCDC Director said, surveillance is the primary weapon in the fight against COVID19. He said, Government is implementing community surveillance at district and state levels to check community spread of coronavirus.

Member (Health) in NITI Aayog said, the decision to impose lockdown was timely and it was effective in controlling coronavirus spread. He said, their analysis shows that lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID19 epidemic in India and saved lives.