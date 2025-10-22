Govt Highlights UDAN’s Role in Making Air Travel Affordable and Accessible

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 1:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

On the completion of nine years Regional Connectivity Scheme -Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), the Ministry of Civil Aviation highlighted the scheme saying it has facilitated over 1.56 crore passengers through 3.23 lakh flights in these years.

UDAN scheme was launched on 21st October 2016 under the National Civil Aviation Policy. Under the scheme, 649 routes have been operationalized connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports, including 15 heliports and 2 water aerodromes.

Addressing an event in New Delhi organised to mark the 9th anniversary of the scheme, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha highlighted that UDAN has been a transformational initiative aimed at making air travel affordable and accessible to the common citizen. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue the scheme beyond April 2027 through an Expanded UDAN Framework, focusing on connectivity with hilly, North-Eastern, and aspirational regions, and the development of around 120 new destinations. The Ministry said that the Government has disbursed more than four thousand and 300 crore rupees as Viability Gap Funding to support airline operators and regional infrastructure. Besides, four thousand and 638 crore rupees were also invested in airport development under the scheme.

The Ministry added that the government has also introduced Comprehensive Guidelines for Seaplane Operations last year and launched the UDAN 5.5, a special bidding round for seaplanes and helicopters. Under this round, Letters of Intent have been issued for 150 routes connecting 30 water aerodromes across various coastal and island regions. The Ministry said, UDAN is not just a scheme, it is a catalyst for change and a testament to India’s commitment to making air travel inclusive, sustainable and an integral part of our development journey.